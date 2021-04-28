Paris Saint-Germain imploded during the second half of their Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side produced a hugely impressive first-half performance at the Parc des Princes.

But two goals in quick succession from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez turned the game on its head. Idrissa Gueye was then shown a straight red card by referee Felix Brych for a shocking tackle on Ilkay Gundogan.

The lively Neymar forced a save from Ederson in the 13th minute shortly before Marquinhos broke the deadlock.

The Brazilian rose highest to head home Angel Di Maria’s brilliant inswinging corner.

Leandro Paredes almost headed in a second PSG goal from an equally dangerous Neymar corner midway through the first half, although City should have equalised shortly before half-time when Phil Foden received the ball in space just inside the hosts’ penalty area.

The in-form English midfielder’s shot failed to trouble PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Verratti was inches away from doubling PSG’s advantage 10 minutes into the second half after fine work from Kylian Mbappe, while Kevin De Bruyne went close on the hour-mark with an acrobatic effort.

De Bruyne equalised in minutes later following a howler from Navas, who allowed the Belgian’s floated cross to find the back of the net.

Mahrez then put City ahead with a free-kick, capitalising on a gap in the PSG wall.

The shell-shocked hosts were then reduced to 10 men were Gueye was sent off for an appalling challenge on Gundogan.

They’re the type of tackles that can end careers.

Gueye could have absolutely no complaints with Brych’s decision to send him off.

