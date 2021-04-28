Manchester City have one foot in the Champions League final after seeing off PSG 2-1 in their last four first leg clash on Wednesday evening.

PSG were by far the better team for the opening 60 minutes at the Parc des Princes.

They gained the lead in the 15th minutes when Marquinhos headed home and looked as if they would cruise to a first leg victory.

But Man City completely turned the tie on its head in 15 frantic minutes.

Kevin De Bruyne equalised in the 64th minute, before Riyad Mahrez's free-kick gave City an unlikely lead.

PSG's implosion continued when Idrissa Gueye was sent off for a nasty challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

The French side were then livid moments later when they thought De Bruyne should have also seen red.

Gundogan stamped on Danilo Pereira's foot, which sent the Portuguese to the ground in pain.

PSG's players came racing across to protest to the referee in an attempt to get De Bruyne sent off.

Neymar made his feelings known, while Mbappe was also calling for a red card to be handed out.

"It's the same! It's the same!" PSG's players could be heard saying.

However, referee Felix Brych did not share their view point and De Bruyne would get away with just a yellow card.

The Belgian midfielder would go on to complete the 90 minutes and was given the Man of the Match award.

De Bruyne spoke to the media after the game.

"I think a game of two halves. We started well in the first 10 minutes, had some control. But you know they're an unbelievable team. They've got great quality up front," he said, per the Mirror.

"I think it's a shame the way we conceded. I think after that they had a couple of small chances. After 25 minutes we changed the way we pressed them and it became better.

"We had a couple of opportunities, especially the one with Phil (Foden). The second half was much better. We put them under pressure.

"Obviously the way the first goal goes in is a bit lucky but I think we played great football in the second half."

The second leg in Manchester next Tuesday is going to be fascinating. City are the big favourites to progress but you can never rule PSG out.

