Spurs eye 22 y/o who has been compared to Kante

Tottenham are keeping tabs on Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro heading into the summer transfer window, as reported by the Daily Mail.

What's the latest transfer news involving Soro?

The 22-year-old only joined Celtic 15 months ago, but has done enough to attract the attention of Spurs.

The north London club are said to be tracking the holding midfielder, as they prepare to work with a restricted budget this summer.

How much is he worth and when does his contract expire?

According to Transfermarkt, Soro is only worth £900,000. However, Celtic spent £2.7m to bring him to Scotland in January 2020, so it seems likely that they will ask for a higher figure than this in order to let Soro leave.

The Ivorian still has three years left on his contract with the Hoops.

What are Soro's stats this season?

Soro has been limited to a bit-part role in Celtic's team this year, appearing in just half of their 32 league matches.

When he has played, the youngster has shown good tenacity in the middle of the park, winning 1.9 tackles per game in the SPL (via WhoScored). This puts him top of Celtic's rankings in this category, and would see him within the top four at Spurs based on this season's statistics.

He is also tidy in possession, and has a pass success rate of 90.1% in the top-flight. No Tottenham player has matched this percentage in 2020/21.

What's been said about Soro?

Ori Guttman coached Soro when he played in Israel for Bnei Yehuda. He claims that he saw Soro's potential from the start, and has compared him to a World Cup winner.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun last year, Guttman said: “When I saw Soro I was immediately excited. From the first second I noticed his explosive power.

“His tackling and dribbling skills were incredible. He looked like he had good potential.

“Now he reminds me of N’Golo Kante at Chelsea. Kante maybe doesn’t look like he’s strong, but he is. He wins most duels and tackles. Soro does the same and wins the battles too.

“Both are good at dribbling with the ball. Neither of them score a lot of goals. They need creative guys alongside them in midfield. So they are alike in that way."

Would this be a good move for Levy and Spurs?

Soro may have been compared to Kante in the past, but he is yet to show that he is anywhere near that level yet.

Whilst he has received more game time at Celtic in 2021, Soro has still been left on the bench on multiple occasions, and The Daily Mail's report suggests former manager Neil Lennon wasn't particularly convinced by him. With Tottenham seemingly wanting to get back into the Champions League, it is surprising that they appear to rate him so highly.

Spurs do not require a defensive midfielder at the moment either. They only signed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg last summer, and he has played every minute of Tottenham's league campaign. With this in mind, it is hard to see where Soro would fit into the team.

It looks like Levy is trying to find a cheap option to add to his midfield, but he needs to bring in players that can push the side up from the Europa League places back into the top four.

Is Soro going to help them achieve this? Based on one bit-part season in Scottish football, it seems like a pretty big stretch.

