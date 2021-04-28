Man United news: Solskjaer says he's the "luckiest manager in world football"

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated how lucky he is ahead of the Red Devils' Europa League semi-final.

What has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said about Man United's goalkeeping situation?

On Thursday evening, United will kickstart their two-legged semi-final against Villarreal in a bid to secure a place in the Europa League final.

Ahead of this fixture, journalist Simon Stone has revealed that Solskjaer has been keeping his cards very close to his chest regarding who will start in goal for United.

"I am the luckiest manager in world football to have them. We have been building clean sheets. Both Dean and David want to lift the trophy," the United manager said, as per Stone.

The Football Terrace: Chelsea are RUINING Man United's big transfer plan!

How have De Gea and Henderson compared this season?

David de Gea was United's go-to man in the Premier League at the start of this season, making 24 appearances in the English top-flight.

The Spaniard has kept nine clean sheets based upon statistics provided by FBref. But the United goalkeeper has recorded a save percentage of just 67.5%, which ranks him in 16th out of all Premier League goalkeepers to have made at least 11 appearances.

Henderson has been predominantly used in cup competitions and the Europa League. However, when De Gea returned to his homeland to spend time with his wife and new baby at the start of March, Henderson grabbed this opportunity with both hands.

Since De Gea's hiatus from the squad, Henderson has stepped up to plate and featured in all of United's Premier League games since the dawn of March. Across this period, Henderson has kept four top-flight clean sheets.

The only two games De Gea has started upon his return to the squad have been both legs of their Europa League quarter-final clash against Granada.

Therefore, the former Atletico goalkeeper may be deployed in the Europa League to provide Henderson with some rest.

Will Man United sell De Gea this summer?

Prior to the 2020/21 season, Henderson signed a contract extension which will keep him at the Manchester club until 2025. Henderson is now earning £100,000 a week, according to Spotrac, which suggests United see him as a valuable member of their squad.

As per the Daily Mail, the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico and Paris Saint-Germain could all be interested in De Gea's services this summer - and it's unlikely United will want a £375k per-week earner languishing on the bench.

After spending nearly ten years at the club, it seems that De Gea's time with the Red Devils could be coming to an end.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Manchester United won? 20 21 22 19

Have Man United been linked with any goalkeepers?

With one United goalkeeper potentially on the way out of Old Trafford, the Red Devils may be tempted to bring in another back-up goalkeeper to strengthen the department.

According to The Sun, former United shot-stoppers Tom Heaton and Sam Johnstone are two players on the club's radar. The West Brom man is reportedly the Red Devils' first choice but they will settle for Heaton if they can't land the 28-year-old.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez is another player who has been linked with United. But the Argentine may be reluctant to move to Manchester having only joined the Birmingham outfit last summer and quickly established himself as their No.1.

News Now - Sport News