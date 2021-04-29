Micah Richards is easily one of the most popular football pundits on TV right now.

The former Manchester City and England star has often been described as a ‘breath of fresh air’ on our screens since signing up for Sky Sports and the BBC.

Unlike many other pundits, Richards doesn’t take himself too seriously and loves to laugh and joke around. His colleagues clearly all love him - including Roy Keane! And viewers do, too.

As well as his work with Sky and the BBC, Richards also covers Champions League game for an American audience on CBS Sports.

Richards and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher have struck up an excellent on-screen relationship this season, and funny clips of the pair regularly go viral on social media following Champions League matches.

It happened again on Wednesday night after the Champions League semi-final first leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Man City at the Parc des Princes.

Marquinhos opened the scoring for PSG in the 15th minute but City came storming back in the second half and eventually sealed a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

City will always occupy a special place in the heart of Richards, who spent a total of 14 years with the north-west outfit, and he was filmed going bonkers inside the CBS Sports studio after De Bruyne’s fortuitous equaliser.

Looks like he almost gave poor Carra a heart attack!

Let’s check out some of the best reaction to Richards’ celebration…

By contrast, the 32-year-old was as cool as a cucumber when Mahrez netted his free-kick. Carragher looked far from impressed.

While Idrissa Gueye’s red card for an awful tackle on Ilkay Gundogan saw the former Premier League star burst into song…

You can’t help by love him.

Never change, Micah!

