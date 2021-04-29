Real Madrid will definitely be the happier of the two sides after their Champions League semi-final first leg draw with Chelsea.

The Blues dominated but only Christian Pulisic found a way past Thibaut Courtois. The American then saw his goal cancelled out by a moment of brilliance from Karim Benzema.

Indeed, the Frenchman's goal represented Real's only shot on target.

Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, will have been delighted with a number of performances, with N'Golo Kante once again proving he's the ultimate big-game player and Mason Mount causing Los Blancos constant problems.

Yet while Chelsea secured a vital away goal, they still left themselves with a lot to do in the return leg.

We might be talking about the Blues' European hopes in a different light had they converted more of their chances, with Timo Werner's miss the pick of the night.

Sound familiar?

Unfortunately, the former RB Leipzig striker is compiling quite the montage of embarrassing misses this season, but they might not come more crucial than his failure to score from a few yards out against Real.

Courtois made pretty light work of the save, which was straight at him.

Nevertheless, the goalkeeper - who of course spent seven years on Chelsea's books between 2011 and 2018 - was seen discussing that moment with Olivier Giroud later on in the tunnel.

You can see the footage of the incident below:

According to Get French Football News' translation, RMC cameras showed Giroud saying: “The save on Timo! pffff.”

To which Courtois responded: “All I did was put my foot out like this" and laughed.

Giroud added: "Incredible".

It's proving an incredibly tough season for Werner following his move to west London. He's scored 11 goals in all competitions so far, with two of those coming in the domestic cups, just six in the Premier League and three in the Champions League.

While Giroud did little wrong, it's not a great look from Courtois, even if he was simply trying to play down his own exploits.

News Now - Sport News