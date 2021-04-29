Carlo Ancelotti spent big in the transfer market last summer.

The Italian manager splashed out over £65m on the likes of Ben Godfrey, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Ancelotti didn't feel the need to strengthen in January but, if reports are to believed, he's ready to spend big on a Serie A defender.

What do the latest reports say?

According to CalcioMercato, Everton are ready to step up their interest in Juventus defender, Merih Demiral.

The Italian outlet report that the Toffees have made several weeks of enquiries about the Turk.

They are now planning to make a bid, with an offer in the region of €25m and €30m expected to be made soon.

How has Demiral performed this season?

The defender, who stands at 6 foot 3, has not been a regular for the Serie A giants.

He has played 23 times in all competitions in 2020/21. WhoScored.com has given him a rating of 6.75 for the season, making his Juve's 12th best performer.

What has been said about Demiral?

Turkish football expert Emre Sarigul compared Demiral to a Man United legend back in 2019.

“Demiral was a Vidić fan growing up and he is a similar stature to the former Manchester United man," he said in 2019, per Juve.com.

"The Turkish international towers above most players, is physical, strong in the air and surprisingly technical with the ball for such a big man. He is a natural leader and cool under pressure.”

Will Demiral sign for Everton?

CalcioMercato say that the fee that Everton are ready to offer does not match their asking price.

However, they go on to say that an agreement is 'far from impossible.'

Juventus are believed to want to sell Demiral, aiding Ancelotti's hopes of a deal being done.

