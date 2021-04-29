There is nothing more exciting in WWE than a title change.

Superstars work their entire careers to get to the top of the mountain, to be the one lifting gold high above their head at the end of the night.

Some are lucky enough to achieve their dream in the main event of WrestleMania, while others win a championship at a different PPV event - or even on SmackDown or RAW.

One thing is always guaranteed with a title change... the crowd are going to pop.

But what are the 10 biggest title change pops in history?

Well this week, WWE have ranked them. Check out the video below:

There really are some incredible moments on that list. The top 10 title change pops have been ranked as follows:

10. Roman Reigns overcomes stacked odds (2015)

9. Ultimate Warrior pins Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania VI)

8. Kurt Angle wins in his hometown (Unforgiven, 2001)

7. Jinder Mahal stuns the world (Backlash, 2017)

6. Eddie Guerrero pins Brock Lesnar (No Way Out, 2004)

5. Jeff Hardy realises his dream (Armageddon, 2008)

4. The Austin Era begins (WrestleMania XIV)

3. Kofi Kingston finally wins the world title (WrestleMania 35)

2. Mick Foley achieves his dream (1999)

1. Daniel Bryan proves his doubters wrong (WrestleMania 30)

Yep, it's hard to argue with anything above - and certainly not the moment that tops the list.

At WrestleMania 30, Daniel Bryan achieved his dream in front of 75,000 members of the WWE Universe.

It was truly a moment he - nor anyone in attendance - will ever forget.

Kofi Kingston also had one of the biggest title change pops in history - and that match also featured Bryan.

Not all of these epic pops happened at WrestleMania, of course. At sixth on the list is the late, great Eddie Guerrero.

When he dethroned Brock Lesnar to win the world championship in 2004, the entire arena in California was absolutely rocking as Latino Heat made history.

Two WWE title matches take place this Friday on SmackDown, airing live to UK fans on BT Sport.

