WBC champion Tyson Fury has sent social media into a frenzy after he posted a video to his Instagram & Twitter accounts in which he called out heavyweight stars from three different combat sports; UFC, WWE and boxing.

The first target of Fury's patented rhetoric was UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, of whom he had this to say: "This is a message to Francis Ngannou and the UFC guys.

"Look. You want some of this Gypsy King money? You know where to come and find it. You want some of this Gypsy King power? I'll give it (to) you.

"Any time, any place, anywhere. Seven days a week and twice on Sunday, you big ugly dosser."

If he had any left, Dana White would likely be losing his hair over these latest comments from the world of boxing/social media. The hard-line UFC president has made no secret of his animosity towards stars outside of MMA calling out fighters under his UFC banner in recent weeks.

Nigerian powerhouse Ngannou, on the other hand, seems up for the challenge - in response to Fury, the Predator tweeted: "I'll take care of Jon Jones first then come after Tyson Fury."

Next, the Gypsy King turned his attentions to WWE star Drew McIntyre, stating: “This is a special message to my long-haired boyfriend Drew McIntyre, who can’t stop thinking about me and can’t stop talking about me. Drew, you want a good hiding, I’ll give it to you, too. Anytime, any place, anywhere. I’m in Las Vegas at the moment, wanna come and fight about or you wanna come and talk about a fight. Hit me up, baby.”

Fury, who defeated Braun Strowman in WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, continued the verbal beatdown of McIntyre: “I’ll smash you like I smashed your buddy Braun Strowman. But you’ll go down even quicker because you’re a lot smaller. Grab your hair, smash your face off the floor, and it’s all over Drew. Let me know when you want a piece of the furious one.”

Fury saved his most disparaging (and hilarious) remarks until the end, though, holding little back as he went in on the IBF, WBA, & WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

On fellow Brit, and the man he is earmarked to face in the ring towards the back end of the UK summer, Fury had this to say: "While I'm on a rant. I may as well call out one more person," he began.

"A big, useless dosser. Not a real fighting man. A hype job. Bodybuild(er), crossfit, big, ugly s***house. That's Anthony Joshua.

"AJ, if you're out there, let's make this fight happen, you big dosser. You big s***house bum dosser.

"I'm gonna smash your face in, too, and there's not one thing you can do about it.

"Prove me wrong, sucker. Prove me wrong. I'm number one, uno."

Fury and Joshua recently signed a two-fight deal which will see one of the British stars unify the heavyweight division. The date and location of the fights are yet to be confirmed, however, and there are still fears in certain circles that the bouts may not come to fruition.

Fingers crossed promoter Eddie Hearn can get the logistics over the line quickly.

Joshua is yet to respond to the Gypsy King's comments, but even when he does, though most expect AJ to push Fury to new heights when they finally meet in the ring, it’s unlikely he’ll be a match for his opponent’s colourful, witty banter during the build-up.

