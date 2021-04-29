Eddie Guerrero was one of the most-loved WWE Superstars in history.

His world title win against Brock Lesnar at No Way Out in 2004 still holds up as a truly memorable moment in professional wrestling.

Even after his heartbreaking death in 2005, Latino Heat's presence was still felt in WWE.

In fact, he was even name-checked in a controversial SmackDown segment one year later, when Randy Orton taunted Rey Mysterio about his late friend.

That exchange culminated in The Viper suggesting that 'Eddie ain't in heaven, Eddie's down there, in hell' before 'The Master of the 619' beat him down.

Speaking this week on 'The Kurt Angle Show', Orton revealed that he didn't ever want to use that line and that it was the most uncomfortable moment of his career.

"100% not comfortable with it," he replied when asked about getting heat off Guerrero.

"Rey assured me that it’s something that Eddie would have wanted. Even still, Rey and myself went to Vickie, and Vickie gave us her blessing.

"She said the same thing, 'Eddie would have wanted to help you guys in this manner. If he could have used his death in some way to help the business, as morbid as that sounds, he would have wanted us to do it, especially with Rey being involved.'

"So, although it was a horrible tragedy, and we all lost a friend, it was something that helped me along the way in my career."

Despite feeling uncomfortable, Orton did admit that using Eddie's name did help get him heat during that angle with Mysterio.

"As a bad guy talking about that, that’s heat. It worked and it helped with the angle between me and Rey.

"But, looking back, it will always be something that was a little, there’s a lot of things I’ve done in my career that made me uncomfortable.

"I think we can all agree on that. But, that, in particular, was something that I put at the top of that list."

News Now - Sport News