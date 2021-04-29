Tottenham manager news: New timeline set for next appointment

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to announce their next managerial appointment before the end of the season, according to football.london's Alasdair Gold.

What is the thinking behind this timeframe?

Gold doesn't go into any further detail on his original tweet though The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that chairman Daniel Levy is eager to get clarity over the managerial situation as soon as possible.

Clearly, this would be a departure from the approach that saw Jose Mourinho replace Mauricio Pochettino within hours of his sacking in November 2019, though a timeline of just over three weeks would still represent a fairly quick turnaround.

In the Mail's report, they revealed that the European Championships are in Levy's mind too. Indeed, the natural disruption they cause in that players are away on international duty means the Spurs supremo is eager to get a deal wrapped up quickly.

Who is in the frame?

Yesterday, the Mail also claimed that Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag was amongst those under consideration. Meanwhile, The Transfer Window Podcast revealed that the club were weighing up a move for England boss Gareth Southgate, while Roberto Martinez was also mooted as a target by The Guardian last week.

In that particular report, they revealed that Levy was keen on an attack-minded manager with a proven track record in developing young players.

Brendan Rodgers - who has also been linked - isn't thought to want the job given the success he is enjoying in charge of Leicester City, where EuroSport claim he is being paid around £10m-per-season.

Julian Nagelsmann, who The Telegraph claimed was the club's top target in February, recently agreed to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

What does the new manager have to sort out?

Whoever comes in to replace Mourinho will have quite the in-tray to deal with.

Star man Harry Kane reportedly wants to leave and this is a side whose fortunes have plummeted since reaching the 2019 Champions League final.

Indeed, it looks increasingly likely they will miss out on finishing in the top four for the second season in a row and Football Insider have previously claimed money is likely to be tight.

After a disappointing couple of seasons, the new manager looks to have a huge job on their hands with sections of the fanbase calling for Levy's removal following the botched attempts to join the European Super League.

