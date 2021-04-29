Fabrizio Romano reveals how close Spurs came to getting Julian Nagelsmann

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed how close Tottenham came to tempting Julian Nagelsmann over to the Premier League to become their new manager.

What's the latest news involving Julian Nagelsmann?

Nagelsmann had been linked with the Spurs job ever since Jose Mourinho was sacked by the club earlier this month.

However, it was confirmed on Tuesday that he has decided to take over as Bayern Munich manager, and will start in his new role ahead of the 2021/22 season.

What has Romano said about Nagelsmann?

It was reported that Tottenham had identified Nagelsmann as their number one target to replace Mourinho.

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano admitted that Spurs admire Nagelsmann's qualities, but were always fully aware that the young coach preferred a move to Bayern, which meant that advanced talks never took place.

Referring to how close Tottenham came to getting Nagelsmann, Romano said: "Not so close, to be honest. I was hearing some rumours saying he was talking and ready to open official talks with Tottenham, and this is not exactly true. He was in the list of Tottenham, but the Tottenham side, they knew about his intention to join Bayern Munich, his priority to join Bayern Munich.

"So, they were never close, they were never in serious talks. That’s why Tottenham knew about this possibility of Bayern Munich for Julian Nagelsmann, and they are looking at different managers. So, appreciated, yes. But Nagelsmann has been appreciated by many, many clubs. But I would say that also Tottenham were planning for something different because they knew about the intention of Nagelsmann, so it was not so close."

Why is Nagelsmann so admired?

Nagelsmann is a man in demand due to his sterling work at both Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig. He led Hoffenheim into the Champions League for the first time in their history in 2017, giving an early glimpse into his potential as a manager.

Two years later, he moved to Leipzig, and has continued to impress at the helm for them. In his first season in charge, he oversaw the club's run to the Champions League semi-finals, and this year he has guided the side to second in the Bundesliga, a position that they can confirm with a win this weekend.

Who could replace Jose Mourinho at Tottenham?

Nagelsmann is now out of contention, and it looks like Spurs won't be getting another of their preferred candidates in Brendan Rodgers either.

But some of the names reportedly on Tottenham's list to take over from Mourinho include Erik ten Hag, Maurizio Sarri, Nuno Espirito Santo and Gareth Southgate.

For now, it seems that Spurs are not getting much closer to finding their ideal next manager, and it could still be some time before we find out who will be chosen by Daniel Levy to replace Mourinho.

