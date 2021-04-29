Manchester City put in arguably their most complete ever away performance in Europe to record a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Second half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and a stunning free-kick from Riyad Mahrez, which went through the PSG wall, secured a historic win and put them in a commanding position ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium next week.

It wasn't always the vintage City we've come to expect and admire under Pep Guardiola, but the spirit and determination of the players earned them a deserved victory on the night.

Mahrez's last-ditch challenge to deprive Neymar of a goal scoring opportunity when the hosts were leading 1-0 epitomised the grittiness of the display.

City have been lacking mettle in such high stakes Champions League encounters for as long as they've been genuine contenders for the competition, so what has changed?

Well, on last night's evidence, and taking into account everything we've seen already this season, it seems that Ruben Dias' arrival has been the catalyst for this battle-hardened City squad.

The Portugal international's £65m arrival certainly drew plenty of scepticism from the club's supporters and beyond, but his colossal displays at the heart of Guardiola's backline have underpinned their success and provided a platform for the rest of the side to flourish.

He's the type of player who plays with an almost animalistic desire to tame the opposition, a brute force of yesteryear and beacon of tactical progression all rolled into one.

And he showcased every characteristic in his repertoire against PSG alongside John Stones, who has undergone an incredible transformation alongside Dias. The truly great players are those that stimulate tangible improvement in those around them.

That Kylian Mbappe failed to have a single shot on goal during a Champions League game for the first time in his career is one of the most telling stats to emerge from the first leg.

Dias was immense throughout and played a key role in the nullification of Mbappe.

Given how impressive he was, it's no surprise that a highlights compilation featuring his best moments from the game has now emerged.

Take a look below:

What an incredible display from a player who let's not forget is just 23 years old.

He plays with a level of authority well beyond his years, and he clearly has the potential to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor Vincent Kompany and lead the club into a new era.

After keeping Harry Kane quiet at Wembley on Sunday and largely muting the threat of Erling Haaland during the quarter-final, there is little doubting just how good Dias actually is.

And that's a point being made by fans and journalists of many allegiances on Twitter.

