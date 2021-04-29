Leeds handed opportunity to sign 6 ft 3 defender this summer

Club Doria 46 have revealed that Sampdoria could be forced to sell Leeds target Omar Colley this summer due to their current financial struggles.

What's the latest news involving Colley?

Sampdoria reportedly have a deficit of €14.7m (£12.8m), and may need to offload some of their players in the upcoming transfer window.

This could be good news for Leeds, who have been linked with the centre-back in recent weeks.

How has he fared at Sampdoria this season?

Colley has featured in 25 Serie A matches, and helped lift the side into the top half of the table heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

The 6 foot 3 defender has demonstrated his aerial ability, winning 2.8 aerial duels per game, as per WhoScored. Liam Cooper (3.9) is the only Leeds player who has won more this term.

The Gambian international is a thorn in the side of opposition front lines when it comes to interceptions as well. He has made 58 in 2020/21 - more than any other Sampdoria or Leeds squad member.

He has received an average game rating of 6.86 from WhoScored, putting him alongside Morten Thorsby at the top of Sampdoria's rankings.

Have Leeds already reached out to Colley?

Indeed they have.

That is according to Calciomercato, who claimed earlier this move that Leeds have already initiated contact over a potential deal for Colley this summer.

It seems that they now have their response, with Sampdoria seemingly willing to sell Colley for between €10-15m (£8.7-13m).

Is he an upgrade on Koch?

A recent report suggested that Marcelo Bielsa is not convinced by Leeds' centre-back Robin Koch, with the manager and his coaching staff viewing the German defender as "too soft". Is Colley any better?

The statistics would suggest that he is. Colley's impressive numbers in the air indicate that he is more than happy to assert his physical dominance, whilst his knack of intercepting the ball illustrates how he is adept at reading the play and putting a stop to potentially dangerous opposition attacks.

Koch seems to have struggled to replicate the form that he showed in his homeland over in the Premier League this season. Meanwhile, Colley has gradually risen through the ranks, moving from Scandinavia to Belgium before eventually ending up in Serie A.

He has developed into an all-round defender during his three-stay in Italy, and this should give Leeds confidence that he will be able to adapt and improve his game once more if he arrives at Elland Road.

