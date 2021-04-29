Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's friendship is officially down the tubes.

Up until very recently, the pair had held an admirable respect for each other and were always more than amicable at various media events and weigh-in's.

That, however, is nothing more than a distant memory now after the duo explosively fell out over a donation - or lack there of - to Poirier's charitable foundation in his native Louisiana.

Poirier accused McGregor of backing out of promise to donate $500,000 to his organisation - an accusation Notorious did not take too kindly to.

Naturally, he fought back, blaming the infrastructure within Poirier's organisation for his reluctance to donate.

Now, McGregor, in what many see as a move to spite Poirier, has made a $500,000 donation to a completely different charity within Louisiana, The Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana.

The American is not taking it personally however, issuing a classy statement in response to McGregor's move.

“I didn’t say anything untrue,” Poirier told ESPN. “I still stand by everything that happened.

“Since then, Conor has donated $500,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana. And that’s so incredible because at the end of the day, helping the community and helping people in need was the mission and goal from the jump.

“When I used to auction and eBay stuff before I had the foundation, when we used to do small things in the community. That’s always been the goal so at the end of the day, charity wins. It’s mission accomplished.

“I see a lot of people who want to attach negativity and say that it was a slap in the face when it comes to the donation, that Conor didn’t donate it to my charity but it’s not my money! It’s the people’s money so I don’t know why people think that or where they get that from.

“Charity wins at the end of the day so it’s great. I’m very thankful. It wasn’t a slap in the face, it was a high five because the people in the community are going to win.”

Well said, Dustin.

You can see what Conor was trying to do as the heat ramps up surrounding their trilogy bout but Poirier has done well not to bite.

In the end, there is a charity that is in a far stronger position today which is all that matters in the end.

