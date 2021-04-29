Friday Night SmackDown is set to be massive this week, with not one but two WWE titles on the line.

Roman Reigns is set to go to war with Daniel Bryan in a Universal Championship match and, if The Head of the Table wins, The Leader of the "Yes!" Movement will be banished from WWE.

Plus, Apollo Crews will clash with Big E in a highly-anticipated Intercontinental Title rematch, with the bad blood brewing ever since WrestleMania 37.

High-stakes Universal Championship match

There's no doubt all eyes will be on Reigns and Bryan this Friday. The Head of the Table makes the rules, and Daniel is ready to play the game.

Roman Reigns shrugged off Cesaro on SmackDown last week and laid out a Universal Title opportunity for The Leader of the “Yes!” Movement.

But the challenge came with one catch: If Bryan loses, he’ll be banished from SmackDown.

Bryan nearly pulled off another shocking WrestleMania moment in his storied career, but Reigns’ stack ‘em up spoiler proved true as the curtain closed on The Showcase of the Immortals.

Will Bryan defy the odds this time, as he battles Reigns for the Universal Title and his career?

Apollo Crews and Big E set for Intercontinental Title rematch

Apollo Crews claimed the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 37, but Big E still has his eyes on recapturing his prize.

With the help of Commander Azeez, Crews emerged from the Nigerian Drum Fight with the gold earlier this month and began his reign with an opportunistic win over Kevin Owens.

Big E took exception, as The Powerhouse of Positivity believed he was first in line for an Intercontinental Title rematch.

He made those intentions clear with a backstage attack of Crews that paved the way for this Friday’s showdown.

Will Big E reclaim the gold, or has Crews’ reign only just begun?

Two high-stakes WWE title matches take place on Friday Night SmackDown this week and it airs live to UK fans on BT Sport.

