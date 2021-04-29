Call of Duty Warzone Season 3: New Leak Revealed

Call of Duty Warzone has been out for a while, but season 3 has only been around for a week.

It brought huge changes, which included teleporting Verdansk back to 1984. It also included new weapons and new places of interest for fans to explore during the game.

Since the new season, the Call of Duty gaming community have flooded to Warzone to investigate and seem to enjoy the fresh content.

With such changes, players are always on the lookout for new information and possible leaks revealing what other changes could come to Warzone and it seems like another one has been discovered.

Possible leak reveals fast travel system is coming back to Call of Duty Warzone

Before the map was taken back in time, there was a fast travel system for players to get around Verdansk which was implemented after the release of Warzone, due to the size of the map.

However, following the Nuke Event last week, the fast travel system, which was a subway, disappeared.

Recently, some fans filled out a survey for the game which gave feedback on how they felt about Season 3 of Warzone.

A Modern Warfare fan page (@ModernWarzone) realised that the survey revealed the new fast travel system before it had been implemented, with Call of Duty asking them to rate the system:

In the map of Verdansk, you can see red doors located in some locations, but they looked like they were just there for show.

However this new leak has revealed that players will soon be able to use them to travel quickly around the map. For now we do not know how they will be used.

