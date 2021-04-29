The verbal exchange between Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been revealed.

What did Verratti say to Pep Guardiola?

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri has unveiled what Verratti shouted at Guardiola during City's semi-final clash with PSG on Wednesday evening.

"Brilliant! Verratti turning to Guardiola who asks yellow card for him and shouting to him in Spanish: 'What are you looking for?! Shut up!'" the journalist shared on Twitter.

Interesting to see the Italian international going the extra mile and insulting Guardiola in his native language.

How many cards were there in PSG vs Man City?

It's safe to say that the meeting between the two clubs at the Parc des Princes was a rather feisty affair.

Within the first half, only a single yellow card was shown, as the Citizens' Joao Cancelo entered the referee's book after 31 minutes, according to WhoScored.

However, tempers started to flare in the final 20 minutes, as referee Felix Brych dished out four cards.

PSG were even reduced to ten men in the 77th minute, as Idrissa Gueye received his marching orders for a challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

How did City perform vs Man City?

After taking the lead through a Marquinhos header in the 15th minute, PSG dominated the first half and recorded nine shots in comparison to City's four, as per WhoScored.

Nevertheless, Guardiola's side emerged for the second half with an air of confidence and took charge of proceedings.

The Manchester club were in the driving seat for the second half, as they unleashed seven shots on goal while the home side could only record one. City maintained 65.1% of the possession and also had a pass accuracy of 92%.

Goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez helped overturn PSG's one-goal lead and City also now head to the Etihad with the away-goal advantage.

What do PSG need to do differently in the second leg?

An element of PSG's game that let them down in the first leg was their ill-discipline. The French side gave away too many needless free-kicks.

Prior to Mahrez's strike, Gueye carelessly bundled Phil Foden to the ground, which resulted in the Algerian converting the winning goal. The former Everton man then made a similar error five minutes later which resulted in him seeing red.

The likes of Neymar and Leandro Paredes were also booked. PSG ultimately need to be less hot-headed in the second leg if they are serious about reaching the final.

Moreover, City did well to box in the Ligue 1 team in the second half - Mauricio Pochettino's side can't fall victim to this again next week.

They need to continue to get the ball to the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, who can bring PSG further up the pitch.

City arguably favour playing against a side who put all of their men behind the ball and sit back. PSG can't make that mistake twice.

