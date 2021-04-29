Formula 1 will head back to Istanbul Park this season with the Turkish Grand Prix replacing the Canadian Grand Prix on the calendar.

F1's official website confirmed on Thursday afternoon, after a few weeks of speculation, that due to cover related restrictions within the country, the Canadian Grand Prix would not go ahead in Montreal once again this year.



The rules currently in place in the north-American nation stipulate that a two-week quarantine is compulsory for arrivals.

Indeed, that, put simply, would be a logistical nightmare for all involved with the sport and so the June spot originally handed to the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit has now been passed over to Istanbul Park in Turkey, with the 23-race calendar, therefore, remaining at a full quota.

F1 will return to Canada next year, with all being well, with many fans keen to see the Montreal circuit back on the calendar as soon as possible and, in the meantime, we head to a track that provided superb entertainment last season.

A newly-laid surface combined with soaking wet conditions to provide drivers with a real test as grip was at a minimum.

Indeed, a mixed-up grid saw Lance Stroll on pole for the first time in his career but it was Lewis Hamilton who ultimately took the chequered flag first after a supreme drive on intermediate tyres that were so well worn they were effectively slicks by the end of the race.

Turkey will hold particularly fond memories for Hamilton, too, with him securing his record-equalling seventh Drivers' title on race-day and, though a repeat isn't going to happen this time around given it's much earlier on in the campaign this year, we can still hope for similar levels of drama.

The Turkish Grand Prix is set to take place over the weekend of June 11 to 13.

