In an interview with TMZ Sports, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman stated that he has little interest in an immediate fight with the Irishman Conor McGregor.

Usman and McGregor have been engulfed in a war of words on social media over the last few days, but, fresh from KOing Jorge Masvidal in the second round of their UFC 261 clash on Saturday, the Nigerian Nightmare seems more interested in shutting up YouTuber-come-boxer Jake Paul than in entertaining any potential match-up with the Notorious one.

In the interview conducted by TMZ, Usman said: “At the end of the day, Conor hasn’t shown me anything either.

“He’s fought once in the last year-and-a-half and that didn’t end very well for him. And that was against a 155lber. He got put out by a 155lber, which big props to Dustin, I think Dustin is a savage.

But he got finished by a lightweight. I mean, imagine what I would do to him. I might take his life in there.

“So, he needs to show me something as well because the only reason that there’s any type of talk right now on social media is because that’s what Conor does now.

“Conor and his little posse are the kings of clout-chasing so as soon as someone does something that’s incredible that might make their light dwindle because someone else is elevated, they try to attack on social media just to create a buzz and get people talking.

“But Conor knows he doesn’t want to fight me. I’m not going to waste my time with him.”

McGregor, on the other hand, isn't one to back down from a fight and seems open to testing himself against Usman. The former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion tweeted the below in the aftermath of UFC 261, which was what kickstarted the beef.

Personally - and purely going on recent in-Octagon form - I think McGregor may want to goad Usman down to lightweight if this fight is going to take place. But then again, McGregor just sold a whiskey company for $600m and I just completed the Witcher lll on my PS4, so what do I know?

Anyway...

Later in the interview with TMZ, Usman took aim at the man causing quite a stir in the MMA community in recent weeks; Ben Askren's conqueror, and everyone's least favourite braggadocio, Jake Paul.

Though Usman doesn't implicitly mention Jake Paul by name, it's fairly obvious that this first remark was aimed at the loudmouthed 3-0 boxer.

"Maybe I'll go pull out one of these guys that think they can fight; think they can box and beat the s*** of them!?"

And towards the end of the interview, Usman also weighed in on the recent spat between the Problem Child and former light heavyweight & heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who engaged in a hostile confrontation in the crowd during UFC 261.

"D.C. sit down. Sit down and let me take care of that (Paul) for you."

In true form, of course, Jake Paul was quick to respond, tweeting: "Challenge accepted. Usman, if your boss Dana gives you permission to box me and make more money than you ever have, let me know and we can lace them up. I promise it will be your biggest pay day."

If either of these fights come to pass for the Nigerian Nightmare, it's likely to mean 'green panty night' all around, so keep an eye on social media as the war of words between Usman, McGregor and Paul is nailed on to continue until somebody gets spanked...

And I'm willing to bet it's the Problem Child.

