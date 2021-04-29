Randy Orton has had a stellar WWE career.

From his early days as the Legend Killer to more his more recent run as The Viper, there's very little he hasn't done inside the squared circle.

Orton is a 14-time world champion, who has also had reigns with the Intercontinental Championship, US Title and Tag Team belts, making him a Grand Slam champ in WWE.

Throughout his career, which has spanned almost two decades to date, Randy has had some incredible moments.

He's appeared at countless WrestleMania events, wrestling some of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

But what does Orton himself rate as his greatest moment at The Showcase of the Immortals?

That's a topic he recently discussed on 'The Kurt Angle Show', revealing that his tag team match with Evolution against The Rock 'n' Sock Connection at WrestleMania 20 is his favourite moment of all.

"I feel like I’ve had so many little, mini WrestleMania moments. It’s hard to really put my finger on one," Randy said.

"I think for me, maybe, WrestleMania 20. I was out there with Mick, Rock, Ric, Batista, and just that feeling in my gut in gorilla at the Garden right before I went out.

"I think for me, that’s about as close as I can get to remembering, especially that far back, that exact feeling I had. It’s like, what a feeling, being so young and going out there with that type of talent, especially at the Garden.

"Wrestlemania 20. Twenty years, two decades after my father was in the main event of the original Wrestlemania in the same building. So, all of that history coming together.

"Then on top of that, my father was there to see the match in person, that wouldn’t be a moment for the fans, but, as far as WrestleMania moments go, that would be mine."

