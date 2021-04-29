GTA 5 Weekly Update Online: Events, Time, Podium Vehicle, Free Items, Activities, and Everything You Need To Know

The final week of April is here and once again we have another GTA 5 online update to get excited about.

Grand Theft Auto V was released all the way back in 2013, but continues to be one of the most popular games available and fans love that every week there is a GTA V weekly online update.

Following a brilliant campaign, the game made sure to keep fans entertained and wanting to play the game by having a multiplayer mode with crazy events, missions and things to buy and unlock.

What also helps it remain popular is that some of the things they update happen on a weekly basis, but it is not always easy to see what they have added.

With places of interest in multiplayer like a casino, and many heist missions, fans might accidentally not see what’s new. Here is everything you need to know about the latest update on GTA 5.

What day and time is the GTA 5 weekly update released?

Typically the update comes out on a Thursday. There is no set time, but gamers can expect to be ready for release in the late morning around 10 AM (BST).

GTA Online Weekly Update (April 29th)

Free Items

No free items have been released this week

Podium Vehicle

The Ubermacht Revolter (Costs $1,610,000)

Discounted Content

40% off Ocelot Ardent (GTA- $690,000)

40% off Bravado Half-Track (GTA- $1,352,610/$1,017,000)

40% off Enus Paragon R (GTA- $543,000)

40% off HVY APC (GTA- $1,855,350/ $1,395,000)

50% off Renovations- Bunkers

50% off all Bunkers

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

You can get 3xGTA$ and RP on:

Adversary Mode- Motor Wars

You can get 2xGTA$ and RP on:

Bunker Sale Missions

Adversary Mode- Bunker, Diamond and Missile Base

Bonuses you can get if you have Twitch Prime

$200k GTA cash

Free Kosatka Solar Station

70% off JB700W ($441,000)

70% off Armored Boxville ($877,800-$660,000)

35% off the Weaponised Dinghy ($1,202,500)

Online GTA 5 Log In Free Unlocks

Nothing has been added this week

Premium Race

Cutting Coroners

Time Trial

Elysian Island II, Par Time 01:50:50

RC Bandito Time Trial

Vespucci Beach- Time 2:05:00

You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News