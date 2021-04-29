Lionel Messi cemented his status as an all-time great very early during his illustrious career.

Now 36, there’s no doubt that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will sit alongside Pele and Diego Maradona on the pantheon of footballing legends after hanging up his boots.

In the eyes of some football fans, Pele and Maradona previously had the edge over Messi when it came to the GOAT debate (Greatest of all Time) because he hadn't lifted the World Cup with Argentina.

But Messi silenced all of his remaining doubters by inspiring his beloved country to glory in Qatar last December.

A beaten finalist at the 2014 World Cup, Messi finally got his hands on football's most prestigious trophy, producing a series of magnificent Man of the Match performances before scoring two goals (and a penalty in the shootout) against France in the final.

Qatar 2022 may have been Messi's final appearance at a World Cup, although you certainly wouldn’t rule him out competing at the 2026 World Cup finals, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Messi will, of course, be playing his club football in the USA over the next couple of seasons after agreeing a move to Inter Miami following the end of his spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi captained Argentina to World Cup glory, despite the fact he’s not the most vocal of players on the pitch. He tends to lead by example with his actions, rather than his words.

His compatriot, Maradona, was a totally different character in terms of personality.

Blessed with an extraordinary natural talent, Maradona was also a true leader on the pitch and inside the dressing room.

And Maradona, who passed away at the age of 60 in November 2020, was once overheard giving Pele, who died aged 82 in December 2022, his honest thoughts about Messi.

What did Pele and Maraona say about Messi?

During an event in Paris back in June 2016, Pele was filmed asking Maradona: “Diego, do you know Messi personally?”

Maradona replied: “Yes, yes, but…”

Pele interjected: “Is he a good person? I don’t know him, I know him from…”

Maradona then said: “He is a good person, but he has no personality. He doesn’t have much personality, like how to be a leader.”

Pele responded: “Ah, I understand.

“Like there were many [players like this] in our time.”

Maradona added: “Exactly, many players, many…”

Pele then said: “In 1970, there was Rivelino. I was speaking about Messi, the Argentina of Messi. He said that Messi is a great player, there is no doubt, but he has no personality.”

Video: Pele and Maradona's private chat about Messi

Watch the clip here…

This remarkable footage of Maradona and Pele’s conversation shows the former clearly felt at the time that Messi lacked personality.

Compared to Maradona, Messi probably does lack personality. But that certainly doesn't mean he’s an inferior player to the 1986 World Cup hero.

Since Maradona’s 2016 comments, Messi has added further weight to the argument that he is the greatest footballer in history with each passing year.

And the fact Messi is now a world champion means, in the eyes of many, he's now football's undisputed GOAT.