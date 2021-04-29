Dmitry Bivol has made the perfect start to his boxing career better than anyone could have possibly imagined with an unblemished professional record. But he's not done yet. He still wants to beat the best.

Unbeaten star Bivol (17-0, 11 KOs) will defend his WBA light-heavyweight belt against Craig "Spider" Richards on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, on the undercard of Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker.

The 30-year-old is currently riding a 17-fight winning streak, and while he's not looking past his opponent on Saturday night, he said he wants Saul "Canelo" Alvarez next and at some point a super-fight with Artur Beterbiev.

Bivol outboxed Joe Smith Jr, who's considered one of the best light-heavyweights in the world, in March 2019. And now Bivol has his sights set on Canelo, considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time.

"Of course I would like to fight him at light-heavyweight or super-middleweight because I want to fight the best guys, and he is one of the best," Bivol said during an interview with Sky Sports, which dropped on Wednesday.

"He has his own legacy," he added. "He is a man like me, with good sides and bad sides. When I go to the ring I believe only in my victory."

Bivol mentioned both Canelo and Beterbiev as possibilities for his next two fights.

Asked whether he would like to fight the IBF and WBC world champion in the future, Bivol told Sky Sports that he plans to unify the light-heavyweight division, something no other boxer has done in the history of the four-belt era.

"He has a belt. I think about fighting him or the other guys with a belt," Bivol said.

"I understand that he works with Top Rank and they have a plan for him.

"But I would like to fight.

"My first goal is to be undisputed champion. To have four belts and to have a legacy.

"I want to be the best light-heavyweight so I need to have all four belts."

It's a stacked card at the AO Arena on Saturday night, with the main event seeing Chisora go toe-to-toe with former WBO world heavyweight champion Parker.

The undercard also boasts an impressive range of stars including the likes of Katie Taylor, Natasha Jonas, Chris Eubank Jr and Campbell Hatton.

