All eyes were on Neymar as Paris Saint-Germain took on Manchester City in the semi-final of the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Brazilian was in stunning form against Bayern Munich in the quarter-final, earning esteemed acclaim from across the footballing world for his second leg performance in particular.

But Neymar's tendency to dive and feign injury have made him a peculiarly difficult figure to like throughout his career.

His world-class talent has never been in doubt, but his persistence in embracing some of football's dark arts has tarnished his reputation somewhat.

It doesn't matter how much criticism he receives for his antics, the former Barcelona star can regularly be found rolling on the floor in apparent anguish.

Those eye-roll inducing moments often arrive after he's bamboozled a defender with a majestic piece of skill, and a perfect example of Neymar's best and worst sides emerged during PSG's 2-1 defeat against City.

The 103-cap Brazil international produced some stunning pieces of intuitive play throughout proceedings, navigating his way out of cul-de-sacs when every avenue appeared to be blocked.

Is Neymar becoming a bad influence on Kylian Mbappe? Find out more on The Football Terrace...

His ability to dribble directly at opponents, meanwhile, caused City problems in the first half in particular - just ask Kevin De Bruyne.

Neymar approached the Belgian wizard with the ball glued to his feet and, such is the enormity of his confidence, threw a a stepover and a feint before popping the ball through his opponent's legs.

Having bypassed the obstacle with gracious ease, Neymar propelled himself into the air theatrically after engineering contact with the back of De Bruyne's ankle.

Cue Tom Daley-related joke.

You can see the clip for yourself below:

You could see from the expression on De Bruyne's face that he wasn't best pleased with the manner in which the 29-year-old went to ground.

This is just the latest example in a long list of instances of playacting from Neymar.

His tendency to go to ground easily has been a feature of his game throughout his career, and that drew criticism from Brazilian legend Pele back in 2019.

“It’s difficult to defend Neymar for all the things he does besides playing football,” Pele told Folha de Sao Paulo (via Daily Express).

“He was unlucky because Brazil did not win the World Cup and he was singled out.

"I've been with him in Europe twice. We talked and I explained: 'The God of football gave you the gift. What you do complicates it.'"

News Now - Sport News