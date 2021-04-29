Undugu Queens: Using football to tackle teenage pregnancy in Kenya

In the heart of Kenya, locals have set up a women’s football team to combat the problem of teenage pregnancies.

It was reported that in a period of three months in lockdown an astonishing 152,000 Kenyan teenage girls became pregnant. This was a 40 percent increase in the country's monthly average.

High teenage pregnancy is not uncommon in Kenya. According to data from the Demographic and Health Surveys, almost two out of every ten girls between the ages of 15 and 19 is pregnant or already has a child.

As teen pregnancies skyrocketed during COVID-19 lockdowns in Kibera, local teachers and parents attempted to combat this problem by starting a football club to channel the teenagers' energies in a positive direction.

Kibera is located in Nairobi. It is one of the largest slums in Africa. Most Kibera slum residents live in extreme poverty, earning less than $1 (£0.72) per day.

The East African town is comprised of around one million residents living in a settlement roughly the size of New York’s Central Park.

One team set up to combat issues like teenage pregnancies are the Undugu Queens. They practice daily and have games every weekend. Parents say the demanding schedule is what helps to keep their daughters safe and healthy.



The team's hard work is paying off; the women's club is set to enter the Nairobi County Football League after the suspension on sports due to coronavirus is lifted.



Undugu Queens, as well as the other women’s clubs in the area, also offer mentorship programs for schoolwork and menstrual care products.

Most recently, a similar scheme aimed to increase female participation in football saw the Kenya Footballers’ Welfare Association (KEFWA) partnered up with the Dandora-based Johanna Omolo Foundation to distribute sanitary towels to football clubs.



The future of women's football is on the rise in Kenya. They have been announced as the host of the inaugural CECAFA Women’s Champions League. The tournament will include teams from 11 nations across the continent, including Kenya's reigning FKF WPL champions, Vihiga Queens.



The Undugu Queens will aim to continue their success by entering the Nairobi County Football League. They will also try to inspire more young girls to get into football and provide an alternative opportunity in life than early parenthood.

You can find out more about the Undugu Queens here.

News Now - Sport News