Crystal Palace news: Wilfried Zaha set to change agents again

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is leaving his current agency Roc Nation.

What's the latest news regarding Wilfried Zaha?

The Sun has reported that academy graduate and south London starlet Zaha will be leaving his current advisors Roc Nation.

Interestingly, the Palace winger is now looking for his fourth set of agents in the space of a year.

So, with the transfer window fast approaching, does a change of agent indicate a potential move in the upcoming months?

Does changing agents mean he'll join a new club this summer?

Zaha's contract isn't due to expire until the summer of 2023 and he's currently locked down to a £130,000-a-week deal, according to Salary Sport.

And the Sun boldly states that the Palace man won't be going anywhere this summer.

With Zaha's huge deal due to expire when he's 31 years old, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that he remains at Palace for years to come.

Who has tried to sign Zaha in the past?

The London-born winger looked set to make the switch north of the River Thames to join Arsenal in 2019. However, a deal didn't come to fruition.

The Guardian reported that the Gunners made a £40m offer for the Ivory Coast international but Arsenal fell short of Palace's valuation of their star man.

Instead, the north London side signed Nicolas Pepe for £72m from Rennes but the big-money signing hasn't truly lived up to expectations since his arrival.

Zaha spoke to Jamie Carragher on The Greatest Game podcast about Arsenal choosing Pepe over him, as quoted by talkSPORT.

“(Unai) Emery was just like, ‘We don’t really need to go through much’. He said he’d seen me play, he knows I can change games at any time and stuff like that.

“He was like, ‘Yeah we’d love to have you’ and I was just like, ‘Yeah I’d love to come’."

He later added: “Obviously, it was up to the club who they chose.

“And they chose Pepe over me.”

Has Zaha missed his chance to join a top club?

At 28, you can't help but feel that the Palace wideman has probably missed his chance to feature for a truly elite side once again.

The south Londoner had his opportunity at Manchester United earlier in his career but returned to Crystal Palace after making just four first team appearances for the Red Devils, according to Transfermarkt.

However, once he returned to the capital, Zaha developed into a top attacking threat and it seemed inevitable that he would feature for a top-six club once again.

Perhaps a return of 10 goals this season will convince a club to part with big money for him, but the global crisis only makes that less likely.

Palace have done well to ensure Zaha can only leave on their terms and as he approaches his 30s, it feels like he may well have missed the boat.

