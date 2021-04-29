This Saturday’s all-Mexican showdown between Andy Ruiz Jr and Chris Arreola has everyone talking.

However, there’s also a feeling that most of the talk is around Ruiz Jr and just how special he is. And we can’t blame the fans either; after all, beating Anthony Joshua in the way he did is no walk in the park.

You also cannot ignore the work he's put in to lose a massive amount of weight, donning a seriously impressive figure ahead of his return to the ring.

However, overlooking Arreola would be quite unfair to the special talents that the three-time world title challenger happens to possess.

He may not have a world title to his name like Ruiz Jr has, but he has shared the ring with the likes of Vitali Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, Bermane Stiverne and Eric Molina.

The last time he took to the ring, in fact, he and his opponent on the night Adam Kownacki managed to set a world record for the most punches thrown in a heavyweight boxing fight.

How many, you wonder? Just the 2,172 between them, as per CBSSports. While his opponent may have managed to win that night, the energy that Arreola exuded was quite something, and the highlights, which can be viewed below, really are special.

Same again this weekend?!

Speaking of the action-packed clash, Canelo Alvarez, another Mexican star who has been training with Ruiz Jr, expressed his excitement while also delivering a verdict of sorts.

“Andy Ruiz’s victory over Anthony Joshua was spectacular. He won in force, he was the best and he deserves all of the credit, proving there are many examples of elite boxers from Mexico.

“Andy reached out to me after the loss to Joshua. I consulted with Eddy Reynoso, and we agreed to help him, but we told him that the one thing we required was discipline.

"Andy has demonstrated a lot of that. He has done absolutely everything that Eddy has asked of him, from improving his defence to his head and waist movement, and he’s got very quick hands and punches with power.

“It’s great that Andy became the first heavyweight champion of Mexican descent, but now it’s important to return to the top of the division. So this is a significant fight.

"With Andy facing Chris Arreola, this is the first time that two, high quality Mexican heavyweights are going at it. Arreola will bring aggression, but I expect a very quick knockout victory from Andy.”

