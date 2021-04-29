Watford transfer news: Hornets closing in on deal for Rochdale attacker Kwadwo Baah

Having achieved their goal of securing an immediate return to the Premier League following last season's relegation, it will intriguing to see what Watford decide to do in terms of transfers in the coming months.

Whilst the Hornets do have a host of players at their disposal who have played on a regular basis in the top-flight during their careers, the arrival of some fresh faces may allow them establish themselves at this level during the 2021/22 campaign.

Despite the fact that the transfer window isn't set to open until the current season reaches a crescendo next month, Watford are seemingly already close to sealing what would be their first deal of the summer.

According to Sky Sports, the Hornets are on the verge of completing a deal for Rochdale prospect Kwadwo Baah who is currently in the process of undergoing a medical at Vicarage Road.

The attacker, who has featured on a regular basis for Dale this season, is set to be purchased for a fee thought to be in the region of £125k as Watford will need to pay a compensation fee due to the fact that the 18-year-old's contract expires in June.

Since being handed his debut by Rochdale in 2019, Baah has illustrated a great deal of versatility as he has played as a centre-forward as well as in his natural wide-role.

Whereas his side have struggled in League One this season and are in need of a minor miracle to avoid relegation in May, Baah has produced some promising displays in this division as he has provided five direct goal contributions in 29 appearances.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a coup for Watford as Baah clearly has the potential to become a classy operator in the not too distant future.

Although the winger has struggled for consistency at times in League One, his displays against Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic earlier this season saw him net goals in each of these fixtures whilst earning WhoScored match ratings of 8.29 and 7.96 respectively.

Whilst it would be naïve to suggest that Baah will be able to offer immediate competition to the likes of Ken Sema and Ismaila Sarr, there is no reason why he cannot eventually make a positive impression in the top-flight for Watford.

However, in order to aide the winger's development, Munoz may find it beneficial to loan him out this summer as it could give him the chance to play regular first-team football which is exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

