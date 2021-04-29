The stage is set for Andy Ruiz Jr and Chris Arreola to battle it out and essentially be crowned the king of Mexico.

Ruiz might be thinking that the accolade is his already, however, the last time he happened to be too overconfident, he was brought down to earth by Anthony Joshua in 2019 - who he had beaten earlier that year.

Arreola, meanwhile, is not enjoying as much limelight, but there’s nothing to suggest that he can’t run away with the prize and the respect on Saturday.

He has his own aggressive brand, which was well on display when he faced Adam Kownacki last time out back in 2019. The two set a world-record for the most punches thrown, with Arreola setting the individual record, throwing down a total of 1,125 punches.

All in all, it is going to be one very exciting showdown and you wouldn’t want to miss out at all. Which is why we've decided to put everything you need to know all into one place!

When Is The Fight?

It’s a 12-round bout scheduled for May 1, Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

As for the timings, it is a bit problematic with the main event getting underway at 5am UK time, so it's either a late one or an early one, depending on how you want to play it.

But of course, we can manage our sleep cycles when it comes to boxing!

How Can I Watch The Fight?

Unfortunately, it's not yet been announced how you can view the fight if you are in the UK, but it will be shown on FOX PPV in the USA.

What's Been Said?

If you are not inspired enough to wake up that early, or stay up that late, just have a look at what Ruiz and Arreola had to say heading into the fight and you will feel instantly charged up.

Ruiz: “I can’t wait to get back in the ring on May 1.

“Training with coach Eddy in his gym has been amazing. I’m around great fighters like Canelo Alvarez and we’re putting in the work so that I can look better than ever.

“I have known Chris Arreola since I turned professional. He’s a Mexican warrior just like me, and I expect him to come at me with everything he’s got.”

Arreola: “He’s motivated to knock my block off but I’m motivated too. I want to win.

“He may have been the first Mexican heavyweight champion but the best Mexican is right here.

“People that know me and have watched me fight, know I try not to be in a boring fight at all.

“I come to leave it all in the f****** ring.”

Full Undercard

For those of you wanting in on more action, here's the full fight card:

Andy Ruiz v Chris Arreola

Erislandy Lara v Thomas Lamanna – for vacant WBA Middleweight Title

Eduardo Ramirez v Isaac Avelar – for WBA Interim Featherweight Title

Sebastian Fundora v Jorge Cota

Omar Figueroa Jr v Abel Ramos

Jesus Alejandro Ramos v Javier Molina

Adrian Granados v Jose Luis Sanchez

Can’t wait, can we?

