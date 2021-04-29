Queens Park Rangers transfer news: Hoops weighing up move for West Ham United prospect

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to end the current campaign on a positive note next month when they face Stoke City and Luton Town in the Championship.

Currently on course to better the 13th place finish that they achieved last season, the Hoops know that a successful summer in terms of transfers could allow them to launch a potential push for promotion under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton next year.

Whilst the upcoming window isn't set to open until after the 2020/21 season reaches a crescendo, QPR are already seemingly looking at ways to bolster their squad.

According to West London Sport, the Hoops have handed a trial to West Ham United prospect Sean Adarkwa ahead of a potential move for the forward.

The 20-year-old's existing deal with the Irons is set to expire in June and he has yet to agree to fresh terms at the London Stadium.

Whilst Adarkwa is still waiting to make his senior bow for West Ham, he has been used on a regular basis by the club at Under-23 level this season.

However, despite making 14 appearances for the club in the Premier League 2 Division 1, he has yet to open his goal-scoring account for the Irons.

When you consider that QPR are currently taking a look at Adarkwa, it will be intriguing to see whether he is given a chance to impress for their Under-23 side when they face Nottingham Forest on May 7th.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is abundantly clear that Warburton will need to add to his squad this summer if he is to guide QPR to a relative amount of success this season, they may need to steer clear of signing Adarkwa.

Although he would be a cost-efficient signing, the forward has only played three times at senior level in the EFL Trophy and thus may find it difficult to adapt to life in the Championship.

Furthermore, having failed to score on a regular basis at youth level during his time at West Ham, he may not be ready to play in the second-tier at this stage of his career and thus a move to a lower league side who can offer him the chance to play regular first-team football could be more beneficial for him.

Instead of making a move for Adarkwa, QPR ought to be targeting players who are capable of delivering the goods in the Championship as they could emerge as contenders for promotion next season if they get their recruitment spot-on this summer.

