Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have finally settled on a rescheduled date for their exhibition bout.

After the original February date was postponed indefinitely, the pair came to an accord this week, confirming a potential mega-money bout at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The unlikely duo will now come to blows on June 6 with the hope of fighting in front of a capacity audience at the famous Miami venue.

The fight itself is unsurprisingly being branded a circus by purists around the globe but, if some of the figures being batted about are to be believed, Mayweather and Paul won't care one bit.

In fact, one of the main reasons the original fight was postponed was to allow greater opportunity for fans to attend the fight and, in turn, increase the taking at the gate.

You can say what you like about Mayweather, but there are few people on the planet who can sell a fight the way he can.

So just how much is money is 'Money' expecting make from his dance with the internet star?

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul purse

Speaking to the Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast, Mayweather said:

“I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35million (£25m). I can eventually probably make $50million (£36m) for just a regular fight.

“Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures $100million (£72m) or more.”

“I think we've got a six-round exhibition. I think it's gonna be very entertaining for the people. I think people are gonna love it. $35million for 12 rounds or $100million for six rounds - big difference."

Even for Mayweather, that's a hefty sum.

While the official split remains unclear, it is expected that Mayweather will take home the lions share of the earnings.

As the 50-0 superstar fighting an influencer who is yet to claim a professional win, that seems like the fair way to go about things.

Paul however, is by no means writing himself off and is hopeful of causing an upset.

He's fighting one of the finest boxers of a generation though and, even with access to some of the best trainers and boxing minds in the world, this fight is surely only going to go one way.

Floyd Mayweather is going to be laughing all the way to the bank on June 7.

