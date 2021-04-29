Apex Legends Mobile: 1v1 and 3v3 Combat Leaked

Apex Legends Mobile appears to be even more modes than the current game provides, according to leaks.

While the main series is about to release Season 9 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC, its mobile variant may have a few tricks up its sleeve.

It may appear that Apex is a bit late moving to iOS and Android devices, with Fortnite having done so years before. But having acquired 100 million players in just three years in the gaming industry, it seems like it could be good timing on behalf of Respawn Entertainment.

The mobile version of Apex is intended to be “a new version” of the game which is nothing similar to the console and PC versions of the successful battle royale series.

Because of this, Respawn are adding content that isn’t available on other platforms, which is exciting news to those that enjoy mobile gaming more than any other.

1v1 and 3v3 Combat Leaked

So it appears that details regarding the game’s content have been leaked before any official announcement has been made by EA or Respawn.

Long time Apex Legends leaker Shrugtal revealed on Twitter that a number of game modes have been discovered with the gaming coding, something that is synonymous with the popular first person shooter Counter-Strike.

As you can see, several “references” have been provided that signal hints towards various game types being implemented into the mobile version of Apex.

But like Season 9 suggests, “Arena Mode” is also a 3v3 match-up but is not similar to what Apex Mobile is offering - find out more about the Legacy gameplay trailer here.

