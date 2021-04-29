Tyson Fury has made quite a statement in his latest rant on social media and it’s one that is truly extraordinary even by his own standards.

As the worlds awaits the final confirmation for the title decider between him and Anthony Joshua, a frustrated Gypsy King has promised to “quit in the corner” if his fight with AJ goes past three rounds.

He said: "While I'm on a rant, I may as well call out one more person; a big useless dosser, not a real fighting man, hype job, bodybuild, crossfit, big, ugly s***house.

"And that's Anthony Joshua. AJ, if you're out there let's make this fight happen you big dosser, you big s***house, bum dosser.

"I'm going to smash your face in too, and there's not one thing you can do about it. Prove me wrong sucker, prove me wrong.

"I'm No1, numero uno."

However, he didn't stop there.

He then posted ANOTHER short clip of him addressing his upcoming opponent, making a promise in the process.

It wasn't just any promise either, it was quite a remarkable one.

"Just been thinking, another message for AJ; AJ, if you go past three rounds with me, I'll quit in the corner.

"Because that's how confident I am of taking you cold out in the first two, three rounds. Out, like a light switch.”

Will Fury really finish off Joshua inside three rounds? Only time will tell, but he certainly seems confident that he'll do it!

Joshua vs Fury Latest

It seemed as if everything had already been finalised, with Eddie Hearn confirming that there had been a contract exchange. However, going by Fury’s antics and his promoter Bob Arum’s words - who said he had not spoken to Hearn for a while - it might be that there’s still some way to go.

Hearn, though, has already responded to Arum’s claims. Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “Bob is trying to put pressure on, that’s how he works.

"He will think it’s a bit slow now, give an interview thinking it will speed up the Middle East.

"We don’t need to play that game, everybody’s on board, let’s just go through the process correctly.

“Time is of the essence and if we got into a situation where the site agreement wasn’t signed in less than a week, we would have to start looking at things.

"But no-one has a plan B, which is a good sign. Bob may talk about Tyson fighting Wilder, but he ain’t going to fight Wilder, it’s a nothing fight.

"I don’t have other plans, normally I have plan A, B and C, but it’s all about this fight and it will happen."

