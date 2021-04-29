Pokémon Go May 2021 Community Day: Dates, Swablu Leaks, Mega Evolutions And Everything You Need To Know

The Pokémon Go Community Day in May 2021 is just around the corner and excitement is starting to build among trainers.

Each month, Niantic will host a special event, typically on a Sunday, where a specific Pokémon will be much more common during certain hours of the day, with the chances of picking up a shiny version being much greater than usual.

While the schedule for the events in May have already been released, it is not yet known which Pokémon will be featured. Find out more about the events here.

With this comes timed research for the day only that can bring some elusive awards such as Ggg Incubators Golden Razz Berries, Sinnoh Stones and plenty more.

Nothing has been officially announced at this time from Niantic in which case we will update this article when details emerge.

Here is everything you need to know about Pokémon Go May 2021 Community Day.

Dates

Niantic confirmed that May Community Day will take place on 15th May 2021, between 11 am and 5 pm local time.

Swablu Leaks

While it is still yet to be announced regarding which Pokémon will be featured, players on social media, somehow, already know that it will be Swablu.

PokéMiners revealed on Twitter that the name of the event ticket and questline may be called “Cotton-Winged Bird.” With his Pokédex entry described the Pokémon as a “Cotton Bird,” gamers are adamant that Swablu is the one that will be featured for May.

He also added that Swablu photobombs have appeared in the files for the Community Day. This will be the first time that this Pokémon has been featured for this specific event which means more chances of obtaining a shiny Swablu will be on this day only.



Mega Evolutions

As mentioned earlier, no official announcement has been made regarding the details of Community Day. However, the leak appears to confirm that a surprise Mega Evolution will start spawning as of 15th May.

Of course, this is the same day as Community Day start with Swablu, with some suggesting that Altaria could be the surprise mega.

We will update this section as soon as more information is revealed.

