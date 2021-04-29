Manchester City are a club that have become synonymous with extravagant transfer market spending since Sheikh Mansour's takeover in 2008.

A club that used to be struck in mediocrity has been transformed into one of the most menacing behemoths on the planet, toppling records and sweeping up trophies during an unprecedented era of success for the club.

The influx of fresh talent from far and wide has underpinned their ascent into the global elite, and their immense financial backing hasn't forced them to sell players along the way.

However, the club have still waved goodbye to a handful of top quality players down the years.

Jadon Sancho's success at Borussia Dortmund has been the most high-profile player to emerge following a departure from the Etihad Stadium, but Kelechi Iheanacho's recent flurry at Leicester City has brought the club's alumni into sharper focus.

With such an overwhelming number of superstars residing within the squad, it's only natural that a number of top quality players have passed through at City before moving on to pastures new.

In order to illustrate that, here at GIVEMESPORT we've created an XI of current players that City have sold down the years.

The selected players have generated a combined total of £184.35m for City (all transfer fees per Transfermarkt).

Take a look at who makes the team:

Goalkeeper: Joe Hart (£3.51m)

The arrival of Pep Guardiola effectively signalled the end of Joe Hart's career as one of world football's top goalkeepers.

He was City undisputed number one during their transition into Premier League title contenders and it's easy to forget that he was once up there with the likes of Manuel Neuer and David de Gea.

Right-back: Danilo (£33.3m)

Danilo was versatile enough to play at both right-back and left-back a at Man City just as Joao Cancelo has done, but he wasn't half the player the Portuguese is and Guardiola will be delighted that he effectively managed to swap the two players in 2019.

The Brazilian is now a regular fixture in Juventus' starting XI.

Centre-back: Jason Denayer (£9m)

A glowing loan spell with Celtic preceded Jason Denayer's permanent move to Lyon, where he has become a colossal presence at the heart of the back-four.

His performances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League have earned him a regular place in Belgium's starting XI alongside Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Centre-back: Matija Nastasic (£8.55m)

Matija Nastasic looked like a gem for the future at City but never quite established himself before enjoying a productive spell with Schalke.

Left-back: Angelino (£16.2m)

Angelino was never given a fair crack at City and his performances for RB Leipzig this season suggest they were foolish to let him go.

The Spaniard has scored eight goals and provided 11 assists in a marauding wing-back role.

Centre-midfield: Douglas Luiz (£15.12m)

Douglas Luiz, 22, is constantly improving at Aston Villa and is now a fully fledged Brazil international.

Centre-midfield: Aaron Mooy (£8.19m)

Aaron Mooy was Huddersfield's most influential player before they were relegated from the Premier League.

The Australia international has since signed for Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG on a reported £50,000-per-week deal.

Attacking-midfield: Brahim Diaz (£15.3m)

The diminutive Spanish playmaker looked a huge prospect during his time at City, but the club, somewhat reluctantly, sold him to Real Madrid in January 2019.

He's currently having a decent season on loan at AC Milan, scoring two and assisting three in 22 Serie A outings thus far.

Right-wing: Jadon Sancho (£7.05m)

The most rueful departure in this XI by quite some distance.

Jadon Sancho has taken world football by storm since opting to join Dortmund for just £7.05m in August 2017.

That the flying winger has amassed 28 goal contributions during what many perceive to be an off season speaks volumes about his phenomenal ability.

Left-wing: Leroy Sane (£40.5m)

Leroy Sane is the most expensive departee and arguably the most talented as well.

The Germany international's scintillating City career somewhat trundled towards a disappointing conclusion after he sustained a season-ending cruciate ligament injury in the 2019 Community Shield, but that shouldn't overshadow what was an otherwise electric spell in Manchester.

Centre-forward: Kelechi Iheanacho (£24.93m)

At the spearhead of the attack is the Premier League's most in-form player right now.

Iheanacho's career finally looks like taking flight and his return of nine goals in seven league games has arrived amid a concerning dry spell for strike partner Jamie Vardy.

The Nigeria international's reported £50m buy-back clause expired last summer according to the Daily Mail.

Perhaps City let their ideal Sergio Aguero replacement slip through the net.

