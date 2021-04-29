Arsenal news: Fabrizio Romano outlines David Luiz's role in Arsenal's transfer plans

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the future of one Arsenal player will determine whether the club sign a new centre-back this summer.

What's the latest news involving David Luiz?

The player in question is David Luiz, who is out of contract with the Gunners at the end of the season.

With his deal expiring in a couple of months, Luiz's future is currently uncertain, and he has reportedly not held talks with the club yet about extending his contract.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Arsenal's centre-back situation?

Romano recently claimed that Arsenal will sign a right-back in the upcoming transfer window, and he has now stated that they will also bring in a central defender if David Luiz leaves the Emirates.

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano said: "Keep an eye also on a potential new centre-back for Arsenal because they are also considering to move for a new centre-back if David Luiz is not staying. So, everything will depend on David Luiz. Nothing has been decided yet.

At the end of the season, they will decide about David Luiz, but if he will leave, for sure Arsenal will go for a new centre-back."

How has Luiz performed this season?

Luiz, who has 56 caps for Brazil, has featured in 19 Premier League matches this term, and was a regular in the side prior to suffering a knee injury which required minor surgery earlier this month.

The team have only kept three clean sheets in the games he has played in, though, and according to WhoScored, his performances have not been particularly eye-catching. He has received an average match rating of 6.49, ranking him 19th amongst the Arsenal squad.

Should Arsenal sign a centre-back even if Luiz stays?

It does seem strange that Arsenal's transfer plans are potentially set to revolve around the future of a player who just turned 34.

Looking at the team's results this season, they have only kept one clean sheet in their last 12 league fixtures, and Luiz played in over half of those games.

This suggests that they need a new centre-back regardless of whether Luiz stays or not. Alternatively, they do have the option to give William Saliba some game time when he returns from his loan spell at Nice.

The 20-year-old has not played for Mikel Arteta's men yet, but has been given opportunities over in Ligue 1 this year.

He has appeared in 16 games for Nice, helping the side into mid-table. If Arteta decides that he is ready to make an impact next season, this could save Arsenal some money in the transfer window as it may mean that the club do not need to sign a new centre-back after all even if Luiz does leave.

