Man United transfer news: Red Devils confident Jadon Sancho gamble will pay off

Manchester United are looking to sign Jadon Sancho this summer and remain confident that their decision not to spend big on him last year will pay off.

What's the latest transfer news involving Manchester United and Sancho?

90min has reported that United are looking to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho and see the wide man an ideal signing in their right wing position.

The England international has been a long-term target for the Manchester club and there is a belief that an economically efficient deal can be struck this summer, having been confident of signing Sancho since 2019.

Indeed, this isn't the first time that United have expressed interest in Sancho. They were heavily linked with the Dortmund man last summer.

Why didn't they sign Jadon Sancho last summer?

United previously attempted to bring Sancho to Manchester but decided against meeting Dortmund's valuation of the young Englishman, as per 90min's report.

The German club wanted in excess of £100m for their star winger and the Red Devils failed to make a suitable offer before the deadline set by Dortmund, which was August 10th, 2020.

But United believed Sancho's price-tag would plummet in 2021, as reported by 90min in January, and it's claimed they are still confident that the gamble of not spending big on him last summer will pay off.

Transfermarkt value Sancho at £90m but United believe he could be available for around half of last summer's price tag as Dortmund need to make up for lost revenues.

However, Liverpool could raise the risk around that strategy with recent reports from BILD suggesting Sancho is now being earmarked as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

How has Sancho performed this season?

Following a slow start to the season, where it took 13 Bundesliga games to record his first league goal, Sancho has now discovered a run of form.

According to WhoScored, Sancho has provided 15 goal contributions across 23 appearances in the German top-flight, while his recent form alone would suggest that he's capable of being United's go-to right-winger.

In his last ten outings across all competitions, Sancho has had a hand in nine goals for Dortmund.

Only four Bundesliga players have managed to achieve a higher WhoScored average rating than the 18-cap international this season.

Why is Sancho key to United's plans for 2021/22?

90min has revealed that United's perceived 'best option' to secure silverware next season is to sign a right winger and secure Edinson Cavani's services for another year.

The Old Trafford club haven't had an out-and-out right winger for some time now and long-term target Sancho is seen as a solution to that problem.

The Uruguayan striker is also reportedly a big part of United's plans and the club have been pleased with his contribution this year. Cavani has netted ten goals and the Red Devils have been impressed with the example he sets for the younger players in the squad.

Clearly United have a specific image in mind for their attack next season, but whether they can get both deals over the line remains to be seen.

