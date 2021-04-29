Whether it's Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham or the usual suspects of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, this season has shown that the future of football is in safe hands.

Whisper it quietly, but there is even tentative talk of another Golden Generation in England (don't be too alarmed, rival fans, the last one didn't win anything either...)

The truth is that European football is littered with brilliant youngsters and many of them have been showcasing their talent in the 2020/21 Champions League.

ESPN have been analysing the very best of the bunch by speaking to scouts, sporting directors and delving through their stats.

That has led them to reveal the top 10 players under the age of 21 right now.

The likes of Kai Havertz, Curtis Jones and Moise Kean all made the wider shortlist, as did Mason Greenwood and Alphonso Davies - but none made the final cut. Let's take a look.

10. Bukayo Saka

Saka has been named partly because of his versatility and it's his ability to contribute defensively as a wing-back that could see him play a useful role for Gareth Southgate at this summer's Euros. The 19-year-old has been one of Arsenal's few bright lights in a generally disappointing season.

9. Vinicius Junior

ESPN do note that many within the game are divided on the Real Madrid starlet. Against Liverpool, we saw the very best of his attacking prowess. Yet there are also big question marks over his decision-making and he hasn't performed consistently since moving to the Bernabeu.

8. Joao Felix

Having initially found it tough to live up to his price tag at Atletico Madrid, the 21-year-old has improved this year and has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season.

7. Pedri

Barcelona's prodigious young midfielder has already drawn comparisons with Andres Iniesta, showing why the Blaugrana moved early to snap him up from Las Palmas.

6. Jude Bellingham

Frankly, the fact Bellingham is still just 17 years old is absurd. The Englishman starred against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals and could be part of his country's Euros squad - so long as Southgate doesn't think the tournament has come too soon.

5. Matthijs de Ligt

The only centre-back to make the top 10. De Ligt was thrown under the bus somewhat when he first joined Juventus from Ajax, but the 2018 Golden Boy winner has gone up a place in the rankings from last year.

4. Ansu Fati

It's a real shame injury has interrupted Fati's progress at Barcelona. Yes, it's a bit much that he's been described as the heir to Lionel Messi's throne, but the forward only turned 18 in October and has already scored 11 senior goals.

3. Phil Foden

Not so long ago, it wasn't clear whether Foden would be an England regular. What a season he's having, showing he can go toe-to-toe with the likes of Neymar and Mbappe and shine at the very highest level.

2. Jadon Sancho

Were it not for Borussia Dortmund's reported £100m price tag, Sancho would surely have got his next big move last summer. Instead, he has remained in the Bundesliga, where he's scored six goals and registered nine assists this term.

1. Erling Haaland

No debate here. The Norwegian has scored 25 Bundesliga goals this season and at 6ft 4in, he's a scout's dream making life very difficult for defenders. With pace in his locker too, Haaland is wanted by Europe's top clubs and it seems almost inevitable he'll be involved in the summer's biggest transfer.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

