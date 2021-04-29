Apex Legends Season 9: How To Activate The Arenas Trailer In-Game

Apex Legends Season 9 is just around the corner and players have discovered a method to activate the Arenas Trailer in-game.

The new chapter of the successful battle royale series is released on 4th May 2021 and is attracting excitement across the fanbase of Respawn Entertainment’s creation.

With this, comes an exciting new trailer, which can be triggered during a match and will even offer you a unique reward to celebrate your discovery.

Each step regarding its activation was only released at stages. But now, all of the tasks can be completed to witness the new Arena trailer.

Arenas Trailer In-Game

Here are the steps that you need to carry out in order to activate the Arenas trailer:

Obtain a Corrupted Key card

Scan Six Holo-Sprays

Activate the Invitation from the Firing Range

Obtaining a Key card

These key cards are incredibly simple to locate and can simply be collected from a Supply Drop. Ensure that you are playing alongside Lifeline or that you reach a mystery drop before another squad to claim your prize.

Once you return to the lobby, there will be a device in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen to trigger a mysterious message from Ash, which is actually an invitation to the Arena.

Scan Six Holo-Sprays

We are not going to sugar coat this, finding all six holo-sprays without guidance can be incredibly time consuming and you can find yourself looking at the outer-reaches of Olympus and Kings Canyon and having no luck.

That being said, RogueMonkeyJrGaming on YouTube has made this process much easier by providing all of the locations for you, meaning you can quickly move on to the next task on the list.

You only need to collect three of them on each map but just bear in mind that there are more than three locations that these can be found. Every time you scan a holo-spray, you edge closer to decrypting the passcode. Once all of the sprays have been scanned, it is fully decrypted.

Activate the Invitation from the Firing Range

Next step is to head into the Firing Range by yourself and go to the control panel at the far left-hand corner of the map.

Once you reach it, simply activate the control panel and the game will introduce Arenas to you in spectacular fashion. Enjoy!

