GTA 5 Online: How to make money fast this week

The Grand Theft Auto V weekly update is here and if gamers want to make the most of it, they will need to know how to make money the fastest way possible.

The gaming community will be flooding the game to access new things in the GTA world following this week’s update; it is not always easy to know how to make the money needed to buy new items.

The multiplayer aspect is so vast and fans can complete missions, heists while also fighting other players and competing in crazy races on land, sea and in the air.

The latest weekly update has an abundance of new content which means that players can get lots of cash and also some free content via a few simple tricks. Here is how to get money fast in GTA 5 this week.

How to make money fast in GTA 5 this week

Triple and Double Money Activities

An easy way to get easy money is by doing a lot of the Bonus GTA$ and RP activities. Here is a list of the double and triple money activities following the latest update:

2x GTA$ and RP on Bunker Sale Mission

2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode- Missile Base

2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode- Bunker

2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode- Diamond

3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode- Motor Wars

Typically you will probably be in a full lobby for these game modes; however, the best way to do it is by getting in a lobby with as little players as possible. If you do this, then you get a bigger payout.

Twitch Prime

Players who also have a Twitch Prime subscription can get big discounts on in-game purchases like high-end cars.

Spinning The Lucky Wheel

If you head over to the hugely popular Diamond Casino and walk-in, you will see that in the middle of the main area, there is a wheel.

Players can spin this once every day to be in with a chance of winning money, RP and Prizes, one of which is a luxury car. The money you can win goes up to $50,000. You can find glitches to get unlimited spins as well as finding the method to get exactly what you want on the wheel.

Complete Premium Races

Races are one of the most enjoyable game modes for players, especially competitive ones. There are new premium races every week, and following the latest update, gamers can race in Cutting Coroners.

There is a slight catch, as you pay $20,000 for entering, however you can be awarded a lot of money, and $100,000 goes to the winner.

Complete Time Trials

Elysian Island II is the Time Trial to complete this week.

If you complete this within the time (01:50:00) then you can win $100,000.

There is also the RC Bandito Time Trials to complete. This week it’s on Vespucci Beach and the par time is 02:05:00 and again you can win $100,000.

