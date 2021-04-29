Dillian Whyte is backing Derek Chisora to knock Joseph Parker out - but isn't ruling out a points win for the New Zealander.

Chisora (32-10, 23 KOs) will look to settle his rivalry with Parker (28-2, 21 KOs) when they enter the ring on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Having beaten Parker on points and competed against Chisora twice, Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) has a history with both men.

Chisora lost a controversial split-decision to Whyte in their first outing in December 2016 and was knocked out in their rematch at the O2 Arena in London two years later.

But "The Body Snatcher" is backing his fellow Brit to come out on top against Parker, who recently won New Zealand's 'Fight of the Century' by defeating Junior Fa in a rather dull affair at the Spark Arena in Auckland.

"Derek Chisora finds a way of coming back, because people challenge him, thinking he could be an easy fight and then he shows up and he surprises a lot of people," Whyte said to Sky Sports.

"Parker since he fought me, he hasn't been the same, and he hasn't fought any top guys. But he still talks, 'I want the rematch, I want this and that.'

"I beat you last time when I had a broken rib and a broken hand, and a bad chest infection. I bullied you around the ring.

"He's a young guy, he's tough, he can take a punch, but it seems like he hasn't got so much drive any more.

"With Chisora, we know that when he's motivated and he gets his head right and he trains right, he's a problem for anyone.

"Hopefully he does well, but I don't care. Whoever wins, it's good for me. The more heavyweights at the top, the better it is. I'm sure the winner will call my name again, but let's see what happens."

The WBC interim heavyweight champion - who does not yet have a targeted date for his return to the ring - sat on the fence but did appear to suggest that he thinks Chisora is the favourite.

"Chisora by knockout or Parker on points," he added. "If Derek turns up properly and he's motivated, he's a hard night's work for anyone. I beat him twice and knocked him out badly the second time, but he's a hard night's work. He's no chump.

"Parker is tough, and he's got fast hands and a decent work-rate, so yes there's a high possibility that he can win on points."

Read more: Chisora vs Parker: Card, Fight Time, Stream, Tickets, Venue, Date And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News