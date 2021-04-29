AJ Styles and Omos won the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37.

But in the three weeks following The Show of Shows, they haven't been seen in WWE.

No in-ring celebrations on the Red Brand, no title defenses... nothing.

So, where have Styles and Omos been?

Well, during an interview on WWE's The Bump - their first appearance since WrestleMania - AJ explained all and revealed the tag team champs will be back on RAW next week.

According to The Phenomenal One, the pair have been away partying in Nigeria, having taken Vince McMahon's private jet there earlier this month. He revealed:

"I mean even Vince McMahon couldn’t tell us now when we [said], ‘Hey, we need your jet. We’re going to Nigeria'.

"You know what he said? 'Um, sure, ’cause you’re the tag team champions.' We’re unstoppable.

We’ll be back next week, ready to party! We are ready to party in the ring!

So, it sounds like the new tag team champs will be making their first appearance post-WrestleMania on RAW next week... and it's going to be a party atmosphere!

But will it be a party The New Day can crash for their rematch? Well, according to Omos, the former champions need to get to the back of the line because they're 'old news'.

"The New Day is old news; they can go to the back of the line. As of right now, they are not even on my radar," he said.

"We don’t have the bullseye on anyone. We have the bullseye on us. You’ve got to come after us. If you want some, come get some. It’s that easy!" Styles added.

AJ Styles and Omos are expected to return to WWE TV on Monday Night RAW next week. UK fans can watch the action live on BT Sport.

