Premier League referees are reportedly being encouraged to ask captains whether evening games should be paused to allow for players to break their Ramadan fasts.

Brendan Rodgers recently confirmed that he withdrew Leicester City prodigy Wesley Fofana after 60 minutes against West Brom to allow him to break his fast.

The devout Muslim is partaking in Ramadan and abstains from eating and drink during daylight hours.

Leicester's following game - incidentally another evening kick off - took place under the floodlights against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Fofana completed the 90 minutes but was allowed to break his fast during the game.

The clash was paused after 30 minutes to allow the Foxes defender and Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate to take in some water and energy gels at the side of the pitch.

Fofana expressed his gratitude to the league and the players after the game via his Twitter account.

“Just wanted to thank the Premier League as well as Crystal Palace, Vicente Guaita and all the Foxes for allowing me to break my fast tonight in the middle of the game.

“That's what makes football wonderful.”

It was a historic moment in Premier League history, with it representing the first time a game had been paused to allow players to break fast during the month of Ramadan.

The Football Terrace: How Pep Guardiola's Man City pressed PSG to death in the Champions League

And, according to a report from The Independent, it's likely to set a precedent moving forward.

The report claims that referees will be encouraged to speak to club captains ahead of evening kick-offs in order to determine whether the game should be paused to allow players to break their fast.

Current rules state that the game can be stopped when it has been pre-agreed by officials and captains before kick off.

Leicester are due to face Southampton on Friday evening as they bid to consolidate their position in the Champions League qualification places, and this report suggests Fofana will once again be allowed to take on food and drink during the game.

1 of 20 Ultimate Champions League quiz: Who has scored the most goals in finals? Filippo Inzaghi Raul Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo

News Now - Sport News