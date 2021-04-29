Current super middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has just one defeat to his name, and that came in 2013 when he lost to The Money Man himself Floyd Mayweather.

Despite Mayweather having never lost in any of his 50 career fights, the Mexican believes that if he were in his prime, the outcome would have been very, very different.

Alvarez was 23 when he fought the undefeated boxer, but he still had a rather impressive 43 fights to his name. He had won 42 of them and drawn the other.

Having said that, though, the fight against Mayweather at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada was deemed his first real test as a professional.

Ultimately, it was a test he failed.

However, now 30, much more experienced and arguably in his prime, one could only imagine the atmosphere inside an arena if they were to lock horns and share a ring once more.

When speaking with American journalist Graham Bensinger, Alvarez replied to a question about what would've happened if they both fought in their prime, by stating: “If we were both at our prime, our best prime, he wouldn’t want anything to do with me. Nothing.

“I’d knock him out.”

The Mexican then went on to say that his loss to Mayweather was the fuel he needed to become a more tenacious and driven fighter.

“I wasn’t the boxer I am today.

“For me, that moment hurt a lot. I got to thinking, I’m not going to let this kill my dreams.

“Someday I’m going to be the best boxer in the world. And now, today I am.”

Since that loss to Mayweather, Canelo has been on a 14-fight unbeaten streak; winning 13 of them and drawing just the one.

He's also successfully defeated big names like; Amir Khan, Gennady Golovkin and Callum Smith.

Even Alvarez’s coach Jose Reynoso believes that the Mayweather defeat was the perfect motivator for his fighter to rise to the top.

“That fight taught him to continue working, and to keep moving forward,” Reynoso told Bensinger.

“Saul had never lost a fight, and that night he lost his undefeated status.

“Many boxers say ‘I’m not good anymore’. They give up - not us.

“You can’t just stay there, crying over a defeat.

“Only the one who doesn’t fight, doesn’t lose, but he will never win.”

Alvarez now has his sights set on a 56th career win when he takes on Billy Joe Saunders on May 8 in Arlington, Texas.

