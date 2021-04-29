Call of Duty Warzone Update: Nerfs coming for several weapons

Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 is in full flow and Treyarch are now looking to nerf some of the more overpowered weapons in their upcoming update.

With Verdansk Nuked and back in 1984, a lot of new weapons were brought into Call of Duty Warzone, from Call of Duty Black Ops.

However, like many seasons in the past, players have found weapons which are a lot better than the rest and slightly too overpowered. When this happens, everyone uses the same gun and it makes the game become a bit dull.

Warzone is one of the most popular Battle Royale games currently, and they need to make sure that they do not fall into too much of a repetitive or dull nature as they would lose their fans.

Latest Call of Duty Warzone Update

Raven Software tweeted out on April 28th that a new Warzone update is live, and this update involved a fair few new things.

General
The size of the first and second circles has been reduced for Verdansk Resurgence. End-of-game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics.

Bug Fixes

  • ‘Hunt for Adler’ LTM

-A bug has been fixed where challenge completion was not tracking as intended
-Fixed a bug causing Intel to spawn outside of the playable map.

  • Fixed several map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause gas mask overlays to remain on screen indefinitely if a player exited the gas as their gas mask was fully depleted
  • A bug was fixed where the epic loot M82 Semi-Auto Sniper was incorrectly labelled as thermal
  • Fixed a bug where the Modern Warfare ‘Razorewire’ Submachine Gun Charlie blueprint could appear in loot caches.
  • The R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow has had its reload audio restored
  • Fixed a bug that disallowed players from exiting the plane in Battle Royale Practice mode
  • The explosion in Verdansk’s vista no longer dances around when viewed from different angles

They then revealed a ‘sneak peak’ of some upcoming changes in a nearby update which revealed:

Weapon nerfs

  • Balance adjustments to the CR-56 AMAX, FARA 83 and the Bullfrog
  • Changes to ADS Firing Speed on Cold War Attachments

