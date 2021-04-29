Call of Duty Warzone Update: Nerfs coming for several weapons
Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 is in full flow and Treyarch are now looking to nerf some of the more overpowered weapons in their upcoming update.
With Verdansk Nuked and back in 1984, a lot of new weapons were brought into Call of Duty Warzone, from Call of Duty Black Ops.
However, like many seasons in the past, players have found weapons which are a lot better than the rest and slightly too overpowered. When this happens, everyone uses the same gun and it makes the game become a bit dull.
Warzone is one of the most popular Battle Royale games currently, and they need to make sure that they do not fall into too much of a repetitive or dull nature as they would lose their fans.
Latest Call of Duty Warzone Update
Raven Software tweeted out on April 28th that a new Warzone update is live, and this update involved a fair few new things.
General
The size of the first and second circles has been reduced for Verdansk Resurgence. End-of-game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics.
Bug Fixes
- ‘Hunt for Adler’ LTM
-A bug has been fixed where challenge completion was not tracking as intended
-Fixed a bug causing Intel to spawn outside of the playable map.
- Fixed several map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.
- Fixed a bug that would cause gas mask overlays to remain on screen indefinitely if a player exited the gas as their gas mask was fully depleted
- A bug was fixed where the epic loot M82 Semi-Auto Sniper was incorrectly labelled as thermal
- Fixed a bug where the Modern Warfare ‘Razorewire’ Submachine Gun Charlie blueprint could appear in loot caches.
- The R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow has had its reload audio restored
- Fixed a bug that disallowed players from exiting the plane in Battle Royale Practice mode
- The explosion in Verdansk’s vista no longer dances around when viewed from different angles
They then revealed a ‘sneak peak’ of some upcoming changes in a nearby update which revealed:
Weapon nerfs
- Balance adjustments to the CR-56 AMAX, FARA 83 and the Bullfrog
- Changes to ADS Firing Speed on Cold War Attachments
