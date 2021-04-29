Fresh off of his sensational second-round knockout victory against Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman has called on Khabib Nurmagomedov to come out of retirement and fight him in what would be the 'biggest fight in UFC history.'

Usman is on an absolute tear in the welterweight division and seems to be thinking bigger than ever with a potential bout against Khabib, but the Nigerian-American is not too optimistic that it will ever happen.

As we all know, Khabib called time on his fighting career back in October 2020 after his win over Justin Gaethje, and while rumours have continued to circulate over a return to the Octagon, the Russian seems firm on his retirement decision.

When speaking to TMZ about the idea of him fighting Khabib, Usman said: "It absolutely would be the biggest fight in UFC history.

"But the problem is, it wouldn't happen.

"I've lost faith in this one. I think you have more chance of Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre happening before Kamaru Usman and Khabib.

"That one just won't happen."

Usman vs St-Pierre wouldn't exactly be a disappointing fight to watch, would it?!

Usman vs Jake Paul?

The current welterweight champion was also in the headlines after he called out boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul.

Paul, who recently knocked out Ben Askren and is making serious headlines in the combat sport world, even accepted the challenge. The internet star took to Twitter and said: "Usman if your boss Dana gives you permission to box me and make more money than you ever have, let me know and we can lace them up.

"I promise it will be your biggest pay day."

Usman vs Conor McGregor?

Usman also spoke to TMZ about a potential bout with Conor McGregor and said: "He's (McGregor) fought once in the last year and a half and that didn’t end well for him.

"Imagine what I would do to him. I would take his life in there.

"If these guys don't show me anything, maybe I'll put out one of these guys who think 'I can box' and beat the s*** out of them."

One year ago, it would have been crazy that Usman was more likely to fight Jake Paul than Khabib, but that is seemingly the case now.

However, the most likely fight we will be getting is Usman vs Colby Covington 2 for the welterweight championship.

Who knows what will happen after that!

