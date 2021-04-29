Liverpool: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip and More

Liverpool are currently one of 20 Premier League clubs and one of the biggest spenders. Who has said what this transfer window?

While the Reds typically operate based on their revenue and player sales, they have built a squad in recent years that has won both the Premier League and Champions League in the space of 13 months.

Liverpool’s record transfer was bringing colossal defender Virgil van Dijk to Anfield in January 2018 where they spent £75m on the Dutchman’s services. This came shortly after they recorded their biggest ever sale, with Philippe Coutinho moving to Barcelona for £121.5 million, according to TransferMarkt.

Here is everything you need to know about the goings-on at Liverpool Football Club.

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours

27th April 19:20: Liverpool could potentially be involved in UEFA’s newly-introduced competition, the Europa Conference League.

This is a shake-up to the more traditional tournaments which will see more European sides featured than ever before, which could also mean more games for Jurgen Klopp and his team.

Latest Transfer Rumours

28th April 21:00: German sources have revealed that Liverpool may try and sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer, but only on the basis that Mohamed Salah leaves Anfield.

28th April 20:30: Liverpool have been dealt a potential blow in pursuit of a RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate. According to sources, there is a potential stumbling block that the Merseysiders have encountered which may hinder their chances in securing the services of the 21-year-old this summer.

Gossip

26th April 20:45: According to sources, Xherdan Shaqiri has informed his agent that he wishes to move away from Anfield this summer.

