Natasha Jonas: Who is the boxer fighting Katie Taylor in world title bout?

In what has been described as "probably the biggest fight in women's boxing" by Eddie Hearn, Katie Taylor will look to defend her world titles this weekend against Natasha Jonas.

The two competing lightweights will go toe-to-toe at the Manchester Arena on Saturday as part of the Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker blockbuster bill.

Taylor is the current undisputed champion of the world, but will be laying her belts on the line as she challenges dark horse Jonas. But who is champ's opposition for this weekend? GiveMeSport Women takes a look...

Who is Natasha Jonas?

Jonas, 36, will be looking to cause a huge upset to her rival on Saturday. She is a Liverpool-born lightweight or super-featherweight who has represented Great Britain at the Amateur Boxing Championships and Olympic Games.

Jonas carved her name in history back in 2012 during the AIBA Championships. After reaching the semi-finals of the competition, she became the first ever British female boxer to qualify for the Olympics, where she made an historic appearance just months later.

After taking home the bronze medal at the Championships, Jonas would go on to represent her country in London and set a milestone for female boxers everywhere. It was at the 2012 Games that the Liverpudlian faced upcoming opponent Taylor.

Taylor vs Jonas 2012

With the two having already met, it will be a familiar bout for the women. The fight in London in 2012 ended 26:15 in Taylor's favour, who was then a four-time World Champion. Jonas was eliminated by the Ireland native in the quarter-finals of the women's boxing event.

Taylor went all the way in the competition, going on to beat Mavzuna Chorieva of Tajikistan, followed by Russia's Sofya Ochigava in the final to win gold.

Jonas will be looking to avenge her quarter-final Olympic loss to the Irish native this weekend. Several panellists have already tipped the 36-year-old to produce a surprise performance that could knock Taylor off her pedestal.

Other achievements and background

The world title hopeful comes from a sporting family background. She is the sister of Olympique Lyonnais striker and England international footballer Nikita Parris. Growing up in the Toxteth area of Liverpool, the two have been admired for their journey to the top of their respective sports.

They are the city's most renowned sporting sisters and have asserted their dominance in heavily male-dominated sports.

Jonas also has two European Championship medals. Her first came in 2011 in Rotterdam after she finished third to scoop the bronze in the light welterweight event. She went on to better the third place finish in the 2014 Championships – competing in the same weight class and managing to win silver, finishing only behind first place Anastasia Belyakova of Russia.

Jonas' professional record sees her boast nine wins from her 11 fights, winning seven by knockout. She has drawn once and lost once but will be determined not to let upcoming opponent Taylor get the better of her on Saturday night.

