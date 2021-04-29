PlayStation State of Play: UK Time, How To Watch And More

Sony’s PlayStation State of Play is set to reveal its latest presentation in relation to what the gaming company have been up to recently.

In light of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s forthcoming release in June, they will be coming back with their second showcase of the year, following their first teaser back in February in terms of what the gaming community can expect for the rest of 2021.

All that we know so far is that there will be 15 minutes worth of footage dedicated to Ratchet & Clank. The two other independent games are unknown at this point but should lengthen out the presentation to around 30 minutes in total.

Most recently, Sony have been showing their next-generation experience after last year’s release of their flagship console, the Playstation 5, which has been incredibly challenging to get of.

This will likely to continue for the foreseeable future as many gaming companies are likely to be bringing their next-gen gaming creations to the table as the months go on, with plenty of big titles to expect from now until the end of the year.

That being said, here is everything you need to know about the PlayStation State of Play:

UK Time

Sony have announced that this State of Play will take place on 29th April and will go live in the UK and Ireland at 10 pm.

How To Watch

You can watch the next State of Play presentation on Sony's official YouTube and Twitch accounts.

Here is a video of one of their previous broadcasts and what first time views can expect from Sony’s digital showcases.

